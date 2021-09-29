Advertisement

Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Atlanta Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 and move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title.

Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division race and extended its lead to 3 1/2 games over the second-place Phillies, who no longer control their fate with five games left.

The loss eliminated Philadelphia from contention for an NL wild card. Will Smith survived a wild ninth inning, allowing an unearned run, for his 36th save in 42 chances.

