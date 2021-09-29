Advertisement

Brady vs. Belichick? Numbers don’t lie but it’s not simple

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2014, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left,...
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2014, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after defeating the Miami Dolphins 41-13 in an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots have dominated the AFC for nearly two decades _ if not the entire NFL _ and the coach-quarterback combination of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will be playing in their eighth conference title game Sunday when New England visits the Chiefs at frigid, hostile Arrowhead Stadium. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Without Bill Belichick, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and is on pace to throw a career-high 53 touchdown passes at age 44. Without Brady under center, Belichick is 63-75 over his career, including 8-11 since the future Hall of Fame quarterback left New England for Tampa Bay.

Brady vs. Belichick? The numbers don’t lie but it’s not that simple. The ultimate NFL grudge match takes center stage Sunday night when Brady returns to face the Patriots for the first time with the Buccaneers.

For many, the Brady vs. Belichick debate ended when No. 12 led the Buccaneers to a convincing 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award last February.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Sept. 28, 2021, of a fatal crash near Beech Island that became the focus...
Crash victim identified as missing Columbia County man
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Shooting
Augusta man killed in shooting outside local sports bar
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Keith Smith RSCO investigation
Local deputy faces complaint after handcuffing wrong man

Latest News

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talks to his team during the first preseason practice on Friday
South Carolina, Beamer not in panic mode; focus now on Troy
Cincinnati Bengals kick off to the Chicago Bears to start the first half of an NFL football...
Bears move closer to leaving Soldier Field for the suburbs
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in...
Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, left, and cornerback Juston Burris, right, watch a...
Panthers place another starting defensive back on IR