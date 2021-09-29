Brady vs. Belichick? Numbers don’t lie but it’s not simple

(AP) - Without Bill Belichick, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and is on pace to throw a career-high 53 touchdown passes at age 44. Without Brady under center, Belichick is 63-75 over his career, including 8-11 since the future Hall of Fame quarterback left New England for Tampa Bay.

Brady vs. Belichick? The numbers don’t lie but it’s not that simple. The ultimate NFL grudge match takes center stage Sunday night when Brady returns to face the Patriots for the first time with the Buccaneers.

For many, the Brady vs. Belichick debate ended when No. 12 led the Buccaneers to a convincing 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award last February.

