Augusta man charged in shoot-out near downtown area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing several charges connected to a shoot-out at a local apartment complex over the weekend.

On Sunday at 2:13 p.m., deputies responded to Magnolia Park Apartments in reference to shots fired and a fight, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

The victim told deputies 27-year-old LaRonnie Glover approached him and three others at the apartment complex armed with a gun with an extended magazine.

Earlier, Glover and the victim reportedly got into a fight at the Chevron station on East Boundary.

The victim reported he pulled his own handgun just before Glover reportedly fired “one or two shots” in his direct. The victim then fired “three or four shots in self-defense” toward Glover, the incident report reads.

No injuries were listed in the report. Deputies did recover five shell casings at the incident location.

Glover was detained on Tuesday and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

