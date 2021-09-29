Advertisement

Augusta airport looking for artists who want to highlight work

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport is searching for local artists and musicians to highlight their talent in both the general aviation terminal and commercial airline terminal.

Still art would be selected for display in both terminals.

These pieces would have to fit within a locked display case 65.5 inches tall by 34 inches wide by 22 inches deep or 46 inches tall by 67.5 inches wide by 19 inches deep.

Musicians would be invited to perform during the busiest times of the year, the Christmas season and Master’s week.

These performers would be required to play acoustically due to the capacity of the venue.

If you would like to apply:

  • Still art: Mail or email six to 10 photos of your work to the contact below.
  • Live art: Fill out the required application by visiting, www.FlyAGS.com/Resources/565.pdf.

Send all submissions to the attention of Lauren Smith, 1501 Aviation Way Augusta, GA 30906, lsmith@augustaga.gov.

The deadline is Oct. 15.

