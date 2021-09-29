Advertisement

Arts Now Foundation donates technology to 300 local students

By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday 300 Richmond County students received their own laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots. Overall four different schools were donated the technology. This is all thanks to the Arts Now Foundation.

The students receiving this technology are from Willis Foreman Elementary, Hephzibah Elementary, Hephzibah High, and Goshen Elementary.

Families talked about how important it is to have their own hotspots and to be able to improve the learning for the kids.

“I think that this is really important because it’s gonna be so easy for the kids to go to school, to learn, to get some tutoring, to get some extra help,” said Tiffiney Neal, a mother whose family received the donation.

She also talked about how this was really going to help when her kids head to college since they’ll already have a laptop to work on.

