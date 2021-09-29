Aiken public survey to help guide city leaders’ decisions

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken wants to know what you think about quality of life in the community.

The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is encouraging residential and business leaders to participate in a 10-minute online survey.

City officials said the survey results will help them decide where to focus resources as they develop budgets and capital improvement plans.

The survey is open and will remain available until Oct. 22.

Residents are asked to complete the survey once per household address by visiting https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/prtnas.

Computers will be available for public use at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center.

