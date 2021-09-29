Advertisement

Aiken public survey to help guide city leaders’ decisions

Downtown Aiken
Downtown Aiken(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken wants to know what you think about quality of life in the community.

The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is encouraging residential and business leaders to participate in a 10-minute online survey.

City officials said the survey results will help them decide where to focus resources as they develop budgets and capital improvement plans.

The survey is open and will remain available until Oct. 22.

Residents are asked to complete the survey once per household address by visiting https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/prtnas.

Computers will be available for public use at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Sept. 28, 2021, of a fatal crash near Beech Island that became the focus...
Crash victim identified as missing Columbia County man
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Shooting
Augusta man killed in shooting outside local sports bar
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
George Hall
‘He touched a lot of people’: Many mourn loss of IRONMAN athlete

Latest News

Supermom juggles sweets baking business and full-time learning
Supermom juggles sweets baking business and learning full-time
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighters to host Family Day at the Augusta Common
One on One with Richard Rogers
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Breaking down the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon
American Frontier Day was one of the events held over the weekend in the CSRA.
Nice weather, family fun bring out CSRA residents for these events