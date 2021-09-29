Aiken County board moves forward on elementary, middle school

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County school district is moving forward with the plans for the Highland Springs Elementary and Middle School project.

The school board approved the final architectural contract Tuesday night.

Both schools will be connected in a two-story building in the North Augusta area.

It’ll be near the corner of Old Sudlow Lake Road and Belvedere Clearwater Road.

The first phase should be complete by next December.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.