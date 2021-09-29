Advertisement

Aiken County board moves forward on elementary, middle school

This is a rendering of the planned Highland Springs Elementary and Middle School.
This is a rendering of the planned Highland Springs Elementary and Middle School.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County school district is moving forward with the plans for the Highland Springs Elementary and Middle School project.

The school board approved the final architectural contract Tuesday night.

Both schools will be connected in a two-story building in the North Augusta area.

It’ll be near the corner of Old Sudlow Lake Road and Belvedere Clearwater Road.

The first phase should be complete by next December.

MORE | Schools release COVID stats in Aiken, Richmond, Columbia counties

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Sept. 28, 2021, of a fatal crash near Beech Island that became the focus...
Crash victim identified as missing Columbia County man
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Shooting
Augusta man killed in shooting outside local sports bar
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Keith Smith RSCO investigation
Local deputy faces complaint after handcuffing wrong man

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County pursuit ends on I-20, backs up traffic
Group unveils plans for citywide cleanup in Augusta.
Citywide cleanup effort set for Oct. 9 in Augusta
Cleanup
Learn more about plans for cleanup day in Augusta
Suspected TV thieves at Holiday in Express near Grovetown.
9 TVs stolen from rooms in hotel near Grovetown