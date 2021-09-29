Advertisement

Academy of Richmond County student facing charges for school threat

Academy of Richmond County
Academy of Richmond County(Google Maps)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Academy of Richmond County student is facing charges for sending threatening messages to several students this week.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after several students reported receiving a threatening message via airdrop.

Parents were notified of the incident at 10 a.m. with an email from the Richmond County Board of Education.

At 11:18 a.m., an email notified parents the source of the message was identified. The school resumed to normal activity with additional resource officers present on campus.

Today, the Richmond County Board of Education reports a 10th grade student at ARC was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts, disruption of public schools, obstruction of an officer and interference with government property.

MORE | Crash victim identified as missing Columbia County man

“All threats are taken seriously and Richmond County School System School Safety and Security works to resolve them quickly,” a statement sent by the school system reads. “Please talk with your students about the importance of school safety and the impact of their choices.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Sept. 28, 2021, of a fatal crash near Beech Island that became the focus...
Crash victim identified as missing Columbia County man
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Shooting
Augusta man killed in shooting outside local sports bar
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Keith Smith RSCO investigation
Local deputy faces complaint after handcuffing wrong man

Latest News

technology boxes
Arts Now Foundation donates technology to 300 local students
technology boxes
Tech donations for 300 Richmond County students
Ambrosia, Amariyon and Kaitlyn earn good grades at school, where they get along well with the...
Grant Me Hope | These 3 siblings need a nurturing environment
Donnie Rowe
Georgia prisoner gets life without parole in guard killings