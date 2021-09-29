Academy of Richmond County student facing charges for school threat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Academy of Richmond County student is facing charges for sending threatening messages to several students this week.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after several students reported receiving a threatening message via airdrop.

Parents were notified of the incident at 10 a.m. with an email from the Richmond County Board of Education.

At 11:18 a.m., an email notified parents the source of the message was identified. The school resumed to normal activity with additional resource officers present on campus.

Today, the Richmond County Board of Education reports a 10th grade student at ARC was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts, disruption of public schools, obstruction of an officer and interference with government property.

“All threats are taken seriously and Richmond County School System School Safety and Security works to resolve them quickly,” a statement sent by the school system reads. “Please talk with your students about the importance of school safety and the impact of their choices.”

