9 TVs stolen from rooms in hotel near Grovetown

Suspected TV thieves at Holiday in Express near Grovetown.
Suspected TV thieves at Holiday in Express near Grovetown.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies released photos Wednesday a man and a woman suspected of stealing nine televisions from a hotel near Grovetown.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the thefts were discovered Sept. 20 at the Holiday Inn Express, 4087 Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

The assistant manager told deputies that the chief engineer reported that the TV was missing out of one of the rooms, then the housekeeping manager learned that the same was true of another room. Once the vacant rooms had been checked, hotel employees learned nine TVs had been stolen.

Authorities believe the thefts took place between 3 and 4 a.m. Sept. 20.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about the case contact Todd Brown of the Criminal Investigations Division at 706 541-2800.

