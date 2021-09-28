When will the leaves change in Augusta this fall season?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fall is finally here in Augusta. All we need is the temperature to stay cool and for the leaves to change. We’re taking a look at when we can expect those leaves to start changing colors in our area.

A web article ‘Stage has been set’ for fall’s flashy show to be a big hit’ was published Monday from the Clemson University College of Agriculture. Dr. Don Hagan is a lead research professor when it comes to fall foliage in the Appalachian Mountains and the Southeast.

There are certain things that are required in order to see a fantastic and vivid display of fall colors in our area. According to Dr. Hagan, the stage has been set this year for a spectacular showing of fall foliage.

If you take a look at the foliage off Riverwatch Pkwy you can see that most of the trees are still very green and show no signs of trying to show fall colors. A lot of these trees are pine trees but we do have some oak and sweet gum trees likely mixed in as well. Outside of our station, a few of our trees have actually started to show some color but this is likely because these are younger trees planted within the past year.

Some years we experience really dry conditions and trees lose a lot of their leaves before fall. We saw plenty of rain this summer, so our trees are happy and drought stress has been limited. We also haven’t had any major impacts from wind in comparison to 2017 and 2018 when we were impacted by hurricanes Irma and Michael at the beginning of the fall color season.

Lastly, we need a nice transition from summer into fall with a series of mild cold fronts. That means we’ll see gray, rainy weather for a few days and then nice, cool, and sunny conditions after that. The transition in our weather is what triggers the chemical reactions that bring out the brightest colors in leaves according to Dr. Hagan.

