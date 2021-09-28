Advertisement

Torrey Pines goes to Saturday finish to get off NFL Sunday

FILE - In this June 20, 2021, file photo, Xander Schauffele watches his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Schauffele was No. 427 in the world when the Olympics last were held. Now he's part of the U.S. team in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - The PGA Tour is moving the Farmers Insurance Open off a big NFL Sunday. The final round at Torrey Pines will be on Saturday, Jan. 29.

It’s the first scheduled Saturday finish on the PGA Tour since the 1996 Phoenix Open. That’s because the NFL added a game and now has a 17-game regular-season schedule. Torrey Pines typically is the week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

CBS will television the last two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday and Saturday and they’ll end in prime time on the East Coast.

