Threat sent to several ARC students put school on lockdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Academy of Richmond County High School was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after several students received a threatening message.

At 10 a.m., the school sent an email to parents reporting a threat made against ARC that was sent by airdrop message to several students this morning.

At 11:18 a.m., an email notified parents the source of the message was identified. The school resumed to normal activity with additional resource officers present on campus.

“All threats are taken seriously and Richmond County School System School Safety and Security works to resolve them quickly,” a statement sent by the school system reads. “Please talk with your students about the importance of school safety and the impact of their choices.”

It’s unclear if a suspect was detained in the incident.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

