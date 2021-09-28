Advertisement

Syndergaard set to pitch for Mets in return from TJ surgery

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers during the first inning of a baseball...
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to pitch Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his long comeback from Tommy John surgery.

The right-hander was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will start the second game of a single-admission doubleheader against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

The skidding Mets announced the move about 2 1/2 hours before the first game.

Syndergaard can become a free agent after the season. His return comes too late to help the 2021 Mets, who were eliminated from playoff contention last weekend.

