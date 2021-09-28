Advertisement

SEC showdowns loom: Mississippi-Alabama, Arkansas-Georgia

Alabama beats Mercer in first home game of season
Alabama beats Mercer in first home game of season(CrimsonTidePhotos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Alabama and Georgia, the top-ranked teams in the country and the favorites to win their Southeastern Conference divisions, are preparing to face the league’s biggest early season surprises.

The matchups Saturday weren’t necessarily penciled in as quite such big games leading up to the season. Now there all kinds of intriguing storylines: national and SEC championship implications; established powerhouses hosting ambitious fast risers; former assistants against their old bosses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George R. Hall
Name released for athlete who died during IRONMAN swimming relay
Grandmother reflects after losing grandchildren, son in Aiken murder-suicide
Woman reflects after losing son, grandchildren in Aiken murder-suicide
HNN File
Man found shot dead on Ashley Drive in Augusta
Marvin Hall, Jr.
Augusta man charged in fatal shooting on Ashley Drive
Aiken murder suicide
Neighbors shocked by murder-suicide that killed 4 in Aiken

Latest News

Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer (4) walks to the dugout after the fourth inning of the first...
Last hurrah: Indians win final home game before name change
Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (5) stiff arms North Carolina State's Jakeen Harris (6) during the...
Troubled Tigers: Clemson sliding from ACC, national picture
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches as the teams warms-up before an NFL football...
Chiefs’ Reid released from hospital, plans to see team soon
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper launches a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief...
Hot Harper carries Phillies into NL East title contention