Roadway roundup: New gate set to open soon at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new gate will soon open that will change things for many commuters around the Fort Gordon area.

Gate 6 is set to open in mid-October.

It’s about one mile from the second gate.

It was designed to help Fort Gordon as it continues to grow — and will be the new visitor control center.

The estimated $36 million project will have triple the capacity of any other gate on the post.

Interstate 20 closures continue

The ongoing Interstate 20 state line improvement project will impact travel lanes during nighttime work periods.

The work will take place between Riverwatch Parkway in Augusta and West Martintown Road in Aiken County.

Construction crews have scheduled Savannah River bridge beam delivery and setting, affecting both travel directions.

Weather permitting, closures will include a closure Sept. 29 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the inside eastbound lane and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the inside westbound lane

Input sought on Interstate 26 widening

South Carolina transportation officials want to hear from the public about a project to widen part of Interstate 26 and improve one of the state’s key interchanges.

The state is spending $19 million on preliminary engineering work to widen 22 miles of I-26 in Orangeburg, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

The project also will modernize I-26′s interchange with Interstate 95.

The tight, curving offramps often cause backups. The South Carolina Department of Transportation is accepting comments about the project until Oct. 10 on its website .

The project to widen I-26 between Exit 165 and Exit 187 is part of a bigger plan to have three lanes in each direction on I-26 between Charleston and Columbia.

Across the CSRA ...

Drivers on Georgia Highway 890 in Warren County will soon face a lengthy detour, allowing two bridge replacements north of Camak. Gregory Bridge Co. is scheduled to close the highway for projects at Hart Creek and Middle Creek from Sept. 30 until the project is complete around March 31, 2022.

In Jefferson County, the Georgia Department of Transportation is repaving parts of U.S. 1 Monday. There may be northbound and southbound lanes closures while crews work. You could see closures from Quaker Road to northeast of Foxberry Road and then from south of Anderson-Oliphant road to the Richmond County line.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

In Columbia County, there will be temporary lane closures with lane shifts on eastbound William Few Parkway near Lewiston Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30; northbound Flowing Wells Road from Old Trail Road West to Braddock Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28-29; Blackstone Camp Road at River Island Parkway daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 1; Wrightsboro Road at Reynolds Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 1; and for three months on Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Way.

