Richmond County deputy faces complaint after handcuffing the wrong man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was supposed to be a night of celebration ends with an Augusta man in handcuffs questioning police what was happening. Now a Richmond County deputy is facing a complaint because the man says he shouldn’t have been detained in the first place.

Keith Smith says this all happened Saturday night as he was leaving his niece’s birthday dinner. He claims two deputies approached him, one with a gun and immediately handcuffed him. Deputies told him they were looking for a suspect with a gun who matched his description.

Smith works for the city if Augusta. In the video Smith vents his frustration to deputies saying he works for the same people. Days later he still can’t quite process the confusion and the fear that he felt that night. His hope is that the officer that pulled a gun him faces some kind of consequences and that no one else will have to feel like he does now.

It was a night of celebration until it wasn’t.

From the video you hear “hey, stop. We got a call saying someone in the restaurant had a gun” said the officer.

“You pulled up on me with a gun on you,” said Smith.

“And you didn’t ask no questions,” said the person recording.

Smith says as he walked out of the restaurant with his family two deputies passed him. Minutes later he says both deputies ran up to his truck one with a gun pointed at him.

“My first instinct was to throw my hands up and try to show them that I don’t have a gun. And I kept screaming ‘I don’t got no gun, I don’t got no gun’” said Smith.

In the video, you see the aftermath. Smith in handcuffs talking with two deputies.

“The only thing I could think about was man he’s going to shoot me, that’s the only thing I was thinking about” he said.

Smith says deputies later told him they were looking for a man wearing a red shirt and vest with a gun.

“You got the wrong person, that’s the wrong person,” said the person recording.

After realizing they’ve got the wrong man they release him from handcuffs. According to Richmond County’s 2019 policy, a deputy can use deadly force to apprehend a subject if they feel their life or other lives are in danger.

“You go from 1 to 10, I just feel like he could of asked more questions, I feel like he could have investigated more before he pulled a gun on me and assuming I’m somebody who I ain’t,” he said.

Smith says the feeling on the other end of the barrel is overwhelming.

“I really don’t have no words. I don’t know how to feel, I don’t know what I feel. I know I kinda feel numb, kinda feel betrayed,” he said.

Smith has filed a formal complaint against the deputy who pulled the gun on him. We spoke to a former Richmond County Police Chief who says police will look at the deputy’s actions and consider if he had reason to feel threatened. So even if pulling the gun wasn’t the best decision, if the deputy felt threatened pulling a gun could be considered reasonable.

Smith also says that same deputy continued to be aggressive with him and his girlfriend after the video. That’s in the complaint as well. We reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for comment and information on their current policy and we did not hear back.

