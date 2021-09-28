Panthers place another starting defensive back on IR

(AP) - The Panthers have placed starting safety Juston Burris on injured reserve with a groin injury, meaning he will miss at least three games.

Burris was injured during Carolina’s 24-9 win over the Houston Texans last Thursday night. He becomes the second Panthers defensive back to go on injured reserve this week, joining cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Horn could miss the remainder of the season after breaking three bones in his right foot. Burris has 10 tackles and one interception for the Panthers’ No. 1 ranked defense.

