Panthers place another starting defensive back on IR

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, left, and cornerback Juston Burris, right, watch a...
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, left, and cornerback Juston Burris, right, watch a video replay during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(AP) - The Panthers have placed starting safety Juston Burris on injured reserve with a groin injury, meaning he will miss at least three games.

Burris was injured during Carolina’s 24-9 win over the Houston Texans last Thursday night. He becomes the second Panthers defensive back to go on injured reserve this week, joining cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Horn could miss the remainder of the season after breaking three bones in his right foot. Burris has 10 tackles and one interception for the Panthers’ No. 1 ranked defense.

