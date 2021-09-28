Missing Columbia County dad found dead in Aiken after search

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What started as a search Tuesday morning for a missing Columbia County dad ended with a grim discovery. Deputies in Aiken County found 27-year-old Austin Hollar dead inside of his car near Silver Bluff and Atomic Road.

Investigators say he’d been there since Saturday. The same day he was reported missing after no one had seen or heard from him when he got off of work.

We spoke with Hollar’s wife Paris Tuesday morning at the Dollar General down the road from the accident. We planned to meet there after they searched for the day. Just a few hours later the owners of this property found Hollar in his SUV.

Austin Hollar grew up in Augusta and built his whole life here. He married his high school sweetheart and together they have a 2-year-old son.

He was reported missing on Saturday. Tuesday his family and friends came together to form a search team to find answers. They say Hollar had been trying out new routes to and from the golf course he worked at nearby. They set a three-mile radius from the last place his phone pinged, the Dollar General on the corner of Williston and Silver Bluff Road. Each of the businesses up and down the road had missing posters in their windows helping the effort.

After a few hours, they found a grim answer to their worst fears. Hollar was heading down Silverbluff Road and went around a sharp bend too fast and drove off.

Aiken County Coroner Daryll Ables says his SUV had gone down into the embankment, hit a tree and he was ejected from the vehicle. Neighbors say accidents there are common. People speed and underestimate the curve. The speed limit on the main road is 55 mph and a sign warns drivers to slow to 45 mph with indication there’s a bend, but locals say it isn’t slow enough.

The community was such a part of this search. In the days leading up to this so many people posted on social media talking about the kind of man Austin was. Now his family asks for your prayers.

