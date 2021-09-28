Augusta man killed in shooting at local bar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating the death of an Augusta man who was reportedly shot at a local bar.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reports they were called to the Level 9 Sports Bar & Grille, located 3054 Damascus Road, at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

There, 37-year-old Corey Lamont Thomas was shot at least one time and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS.

Thomas was pronounced dead at 9:47 a.m. this morning. He will be transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.

