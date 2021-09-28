Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike S.C. on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck the Lowcountry on Monday night which was the second quake to hit the area on Monday, according to officials with United States Geological Survey.

The latest quake occurred at 6:21 p.m. According to USGS officials, this earthquake happened in the the area of the Wescott Golf Club off of Dorchester Road.

Residents throughout the Lowcountry, including portions of Berkeley County, reported feeling the earthquake.

USGS initially reported it as a 2.9 magnitude quake. So far there has been no report of any major damage. Berkeley County government officials said there has been no reports of damage at this time.

The Monday night quake was the second one today in the Lowcountry. At 12:49 p.m., the USGS detected a 2.5 magnitude earthquake just north of Ridgeville.

Data from the USGS states it happened 5.6 miles north-northwest of Ridgeville.

