Law enforcement shares best ways to bring missing pets home

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve noticed many of you in Aiken County are reporting missing or stolen pets. Specifically in the Kitchings Mill area. We reached out to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office which says most people with missing pets don’t file a police report. We talked to deputies about the steps you can take to bring your four-legged friends home.

“She’s always been running around throughout my mom’s yard,” said Lewis Scott.

Normally Dream would be on the porch for her to let her back in the house that particular day she wasn’t. It’s a moment Scott replays in his head over and over again.

“That dog is like my child,” he said.

The split-second his dog vanished. The last moment he saw his best friend.

“Her groomer had alarmed me that she had nail polish on her nails my mom didn’t do it so it was alarming to everyone,” he said. “Someone loved her enough to take her in the wrong way.”

While searching for Dream Scott says he realized more than six other dogs in his neighborhood were also missing.

“They’re just vanishing almost,” he said.

Their owners all depending on the community and local law enforcement for answers.

“When you go to the police department and say ‘Hey I have a missing dog’ they basically would talk to you versus actually doing a report,” he said.

We reached out to the Aiken County Sherrif’s Office about the issue and they say most people put up signs and post on social media but very few people actually file a police report. They also say they handle cases differently depending on whether you report your dog missing or stolen. They say if you report your dog missing they gather information and file a report, but if you report your dog stolen the officer called to the scene opens an investigation, speaks with witnesses, and tries to find leads.

“She was like my companion through life through anything that I went through,” he said.

People like Scott say all they have left is memories and hope.

“I know that she is still alive,” he said.

Hope to those brown soulful eyes waiting for him on his front porch.

Lewis does have a $1,000 reward for anyone who brings home his dog “Dream.” To contact him, call 470-630-1870.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.