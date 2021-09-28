Advertisement

Ice-skating center makes snow to grant dog’s dying wish

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - Maggie, a dog dying from cancer, enjoyed snow for the last time in Utah on Monday.

Maggie’s owner contacted the staff at Salt Lake County Ice Center and they gathered ice shavings in bins and buckets for them.

The ice was then placed in Maggie’s backyard for her and her family to enjoy.

“Sending our love and condolences to Maggie’s family. We appreciate the unique privilege of providing her a little heaven on earth,” Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation said in a Facebook post.

Unfortunately, Maggie has since passed away, but officials say she got to enjoy some of her final moments with her family and some snow.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George R. Hall
Name released for athlete who died during IRONMAN swimming relay
Marvin Hall Jr.
Augusta man charged in fatal shooting on Ashley Drive
George Hall
‘He touched a lot of people’: Community mourns loss of IRONMAN athlete
Allegra McIver
Hephzibah woman wanted for aggravated assault
Austin Hollar
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Latest News

In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
South Carolina State House
S.C. senators debate how to spend $525M from plutonium deal
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment