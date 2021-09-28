Advertisement

Hot Harper carries Phillies into NL East title contention

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper launches a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief...
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper launches a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Dan Winkler during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Chicago. Jean Segura and Brad Miller also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper has carried the Philadelphia Phillies into the NL East race.

The Phillies are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Harper has slugged them into contention since the All-Star break and has them facing a make-or-break series in Atlanta. The Braves are in control of the NL East when they open a three-game series with the Phillies on Tuesday. Atlanta leads the division by 2 1/2 games and its magic number to clinch is five.

The Phillies will likely have to sweep the series to have a shot at the division.

