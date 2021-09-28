Grant Me Hope | These 3 siblings need a nurturing environment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to three siblings.

Ambrosia, Amariyon and Kaitlyn earn good grades at school, where they get along well with the other kids and enjoy learning new things.

When not at school, they enjoy spending time together, playing Uno, and watching cartoons and dramas.

Future registered nurse Ambrosia, also known as Nikki and born in 2004, is a quiet, mild-mannered, and well-behaved teen who works well with other kids and loves being on the computer. She also enjoys painting, cooking, walking and listening to all kinds of music.

Kaitlyn, born in 2005, is a kind, soft-spoken and inquisitive teen who is a thinker. She enjoys reading and doing lots of research. Kaitlyn also enjoys watching TV and listening to all kinds of music. At school, where she is well-behaved, Kaitlyn enjoys learning about science. She plans to go to college after she graduates from high school and possibly follow in her sister’s footsteps by becoming a nurse.

Amariyon, born in 2009, is a charming boy who likes to dream, draw, watch “Beyblade,” and play basketball, soccer and baseball. At school, Amariyon enjoys learning about math.

Ambrosia, Kaitlyn, and Amariyon need a loving adoptive family who will give them the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment they need to continue to thrive and reach their goals.

To inquire about them, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

