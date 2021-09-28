Golden Harvest Food Bank announces plans for new facility

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the future of Golden Harvest Food Bank. Golden Harvest just released renderings of what their new facility will look like. It’s part of a large renovation over the next 10 years. For the last nine months, Golden Harvest Food Bank has been planning out what they want to renovate.

Amy Breitmann is the executive director. She says adding a volunteer center is the heart of this project.

“We’re mainly going to be able to have a really beautiful place for our volunteers to come and really see the scope of what we do and also allow us to tell our story. When people come in they will be able to see back into the warehouse, see volunteers working,” said Breitmann.

She says major changes will come to the front entrance as well.

“Right now it’s a small entrance on this side of the building, so we’re really going to make a two-story bright lobby where people can come in and be greeted,” she said.

Makenzie Scott is the ex-wife of former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. She donated $9 million to Golden Harvest several months ago.

“That will be investing our community partners, doing health and nutrition programs, working with healthcare partners, and really beefing up our child and senior hunger programs so we have a lot different ways we’re going to be investing in the community and this is one step here at our facility,” said Breitmann.

Breitmann says since the start of the pandemic they have given about 18 million meals to families across 25 counties.

“We anticipate that we will continue to do what we’ve done during the pandemic and increase over the years to almost double our distribution in 10 years,” she said.

She says without the community none of this would be possible.

“This 10-year project, this building project is really just the first step in saying we’re here, we’re committed, and we’re asking our community to come behind us and stand with us with their donations, volunteerism and making sure we can get this job done,” she said.

Bidding for the project is set to start this fall. After that, they hope to break ground early next year.

Golden Harvest Phase One Project (WRDW)

These pictures are only phase one of the project. The second phase will include changes to their factory across the street which will be announced at a later date.

