Georgia defense bracing for ‘way more physical’ Razorbacks

(AP) - Linebacker Nakobe Dean says the Georgia defense isn’t relying on memories of last season’s win over Arkansas when preparing for this week’s visit from the eighth-ranked Razorbacks.

Dean knows second-ranked Georgia must prepare for a much improved Arkansas team. Dean says the Razorbacks are much more physical than a year ago, when Georgia opened with a 37-10 win at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are coming off an impressive win over No. 7 Texas A&M. Second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is the former Georgia offensive line coach. Georgia’s defense leads the nation while allowing fewer than six points per game.

