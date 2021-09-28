Advertisement

Georgia defense bracing for ‘way more physical’ Razorbacks

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman reacts after Arkansas scores a touchdown against Rice during the...
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman reacts after Arkansas scores a touchdown against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - Linebacker Nakobe Dean says the Georgia defense isn’t relying on memories of last season’s win over Arkansas when preparing for this week’s visit from the eighth-ranked Razorbacks.

Dean knows second-ranked Georgia must prepare for a much improved Arkansas team. Dean says the Razorbacks are much more physical than a year ago, when Georgia opened with a 37-10 win at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are coming off an impressive win over No. 7 Texas A&M. Second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is the former Georgia offensive line coach. Georgia’s defense leads the nation while allowing fewer than six points per game.

