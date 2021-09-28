Advertisement

Georgia congressional district plan could help GOP grab seat

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, file photo, Rep. Lucy Kay McBath, D-Ga., speaks during...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, file photo, Rep. Lucy Kay McBath, D-Ga., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. An initial proposal to redraw Georgia's congressional districts appears to give Republicans a better chance of winning a suburban Atlanta congressional district now held by McBath. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP, File)(Greg Nash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - An initial proposal to redraw Georgia’s congressional districts appears to give Republicans a better chance of winning a suburban Atlanta congressional district now held by Democrat Lucy McBath.

Beyond changes to McBath’s 6th District, would make the suburban Atlanta 7th District much safer for Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux.

The proposal would draw Republican Andrew Clyde out of northeast Georgia’s 9th Congressional District into a reconfigured 10th Congressional District.

State House members will have their own proposals and the two chambers must agree. Gov. Brian Kemp last week set Nov. 3 as the start of a special session.

Lawmakers must redraw electoral districts at least once every 10 years following the U.S. Census to equalize populations.

