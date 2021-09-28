Advertisement

Ga. carjacker uses bow and arrow to steal car, gets shot by cops

Police badge
Police badge(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say they shot and wounded a man suspected of using a bow and arrow to carjack a woman in Atlanta before crashing the stolen car and pointing the weapon at police.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital after he was shot once Tuesday during a standoff in Marietta, a city about 20 miles north of Atlanta.

The events began unfolding early Tuesday morning when Atlanta police say the suspect shot an arrow through a woman’s windshield while demanding she get out.

Marietta police located the stolen car about an hour later after it crashed.

Police say the suspect was armed with a compound bow loaded with an arrow.

MORE | U.S. homicides up nearly 30% in largest-ever 1-year jump

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George R. Hall
Name released for athlete who died during IRONMAN swimming relay
Marvin Hall Jr.
Augusta man charged in fatal shooting on Ashley Drive
George Hall
‘He touched a lot of people’: Community mourns loss of IRONMAN athlete
Allegra McIver
Hephzibah woman wanted for aggravated assault
Austin Hollar
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Latest News

This was the scene on Sept. 28, 2021, of a fatal crash near Beech Island that became the focus...
Clues lead hunt for missing man to site of fatal crash
Construction plans for new James Brown Arena
Voter registration deadline nears for arena bond election
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighters to host Family Day at the Augusta Common
Wanted posters
Wanted posters: Can you help authorities find these people?