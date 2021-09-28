Ga. carjacker uses bow and arrow to steal car, gets shot by cops

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say they shot and wounded a man suspected of using a bow and arrow to carjack a woman in Atlanta before crashing the stolen car and pointing the weapon at police.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital after he was shot once Tuesday during a standoff in Marietta, a city about 20 miles north of Atlanta.

The events began unfolding early Tuesday morning when Atlanta police say the suspect shot an arrow through a woman’s windshield while demanding she get out.

Marietta police located the stolen car about an hour later after it crashed.

Police say the suspect was armed with a compound bow loaded with an arrow.

