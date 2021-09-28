Advertisement

Firefighters to host Family Day at the Augusta Common

Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department will hold a family-focused event at the Augusta Common on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event at 836 Reynolds St. will have fun for the kids and free food, and allow people to interact and learn more about the public safety agencies in Richmond County.

There will also be an opportunity for eligible adults and teens to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and a $100 gift card as part of the Vax Up Augusta program during the event. To get the $100 gift card, a person must receive their second shot from a city-sponsored vaccination provider and be a Richmond County resident.

The family fun will feature fire engine tours, meeting the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and K-9 team, Georgia Forestry, and other emergency service organizations.

The Augusta Fire Department has also partnered with SafeKids of Greater Augusta to provide parents an opportunity to have their child’s car seat inspected or installed.

