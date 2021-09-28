Clues lead hunt for missing man to site of fatal crash

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to a fatal accident Tuesday morning near Beech Island.

Also there was the family of a missing man from Columbia County who feared the worst — that the crash happened days earlier and his body had been there until it was discovered Tuesday.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 10:55 a.m. at 3472 Silver Bluff Road near Atomic Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to initial reports, authorities found at least one person had been thrown from the vehicle when it possibly hit a tree.

Troopers weren’t able to confirm whether the accident happened Tuesday morning or might have happened earlier.

However, a woman on the scene who owns land nearby said that based on what authorities told her, the body had been there for a few days.

There’s a sharp curve on the road there and she said there are frequent crashes there by drivers who take the curve too fast.

The family and friends of Austin Hollar had planned to meet in the area Tuesday morning and search for him because it’s near the last area his cellphone indicated he’d been. They were to meet at 9:15 a.m. at the Dollar General at Williston Road and Silver Bluff to begin the search.

Austin Hollar (WRDW)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the car at the crash scene was red, like Hollar’s, and Columbia County deputies were called there.

Hollar, 27, has been missing since Saturday. He was last seen at Harvard’s Wine & Beverage, 110 Old Evans Road.

Hollar is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a red 2013 Nissan Rogue with Georgia license plate CQU9933 and a “Baby on Board” sticker in the window.

