Extremely serious traffic accident reported near Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to an extremely serious traffic accident Tuesday morning near Beech Island.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 10:55 a.m. at 3472 Silver Bluff Road near Atomic Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to initial reports, at least one person was ejected from the vehicle when it possibly hit a tree.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.