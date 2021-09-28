Advertisement

Extremely serious traffic accident reported near Beech Island

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to an extremely serious traffic accident Tuesday morning near Beech Island.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 10:55 a.m. at 3472 Silver Bluff Road near Atomic Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to initial reports, at least one person was ejected from the vehicle when it possibly hit a tree.

