Deputies searching for missing Augusta man

Andrew Walden-Studstill
Andrew Walden-Studstill(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Augusta man.

The Sheriff’s Office reports 24-year-old Andrew Walden-Studstill was last seen leaving his residence on the 2100 block of Willhaven Drive on Sunday at 10:20 a.m.

He was seen leaving in an unknown white 4-door sedan. Walden-Studstill was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, dark sweatpants, black and white shoes and a yellow baseball hat.

He is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1454 or (706)821-1020.

