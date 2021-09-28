Advertisement

Denny Hamlin winning early, often in Cup Series playoff race

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 05: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Offerpad Toyota,...
DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 05: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Offerpad Toyota, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 05, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)(Jared C. Tilton | Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Denny Hamlin will reach the third round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs next month having faced the make-or-break pressure of the postseason only twice.

Ending the first race of each postseason round in victory lane can do wonders for the blood pressure of a driver and his team. Hamlin won at Darlington to open the first round, and then he did it again at Las Vegas in the second-round opener. He is the first driver to win the first race in each of the first two stages since NASCAR introduced this playoff format in 2014.

