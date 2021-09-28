Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures this morning. Lows will not be as cool as what they’ve been, but we are still expecting them down near 60 early. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Nice weather sticks around the next few days with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs today will be in the upper 80s with sunny skies and relatively low humidity. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Lows are expected to be back down near 60 early Wednesday. Sunshine and warm highs near 90 expected Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest generally less than 10 mph.

Lows are expected to be down in the low 60s early Thursday. Sunshine and warm highs near 90 expected Thursday afternoon.

Mostly dry conditions are expected late in the forecast, but some models are hinting at the chance for some showers late this week into early this weekend. Keep it here for updates.

While our weather remains quiet the tropics are still very active. Hurricane Sam is in the Central Atlantic with sustained winds of 145 mph qualifying as a category 4 major hurricane. Sam will continue to move to the NW over the next few days, but it doesn’t look like Sam will impact our area.

Tracking Hurricane Sam (WRDW)

There are three other areas of development in the Atlantic -- one just off of Africa that has a 80% chance of formation within the next 5-days and two other areas that have a 80% and 60% chance of development within the next 5-days. If all three of these areas were to become named storms we will have fully exhausted the standard 2021 Hurricane Season List. Model guidance suggests additions storms could be possible beyond the 5-day outlook which means it’s very likely that we will have to tap into the supplemental list making this the 3rd hurricane season on record to move past the traditional list. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

A look at the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season supplemental storm name list. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.