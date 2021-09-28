Advertisement

Comcast launching 4 public Wi-Fi zones in CSRA

Fingers type on a laptop keyboard Monday, June 19, 2017, in North Andover, Mass.
Fingers type on a laptop keyboard Monday, June 19, 2017, in North Andover, Mass.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A broadband provider is launching four new Wi-Fi locations in the CSRA to support low-income students, families and others impacted by the global pandemic.

They are scheduled to be open by the end of 2021.

The Comcast Lift Zones provide internet connectivity at community centers and other public facilities allowing students to get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework. The sites also benefit adults, connecting them to online education, job searches, health care information and public assistance, according to Comcast.

The locations are:

  • Boys & Girls Club, E.W. Hagler club at 206 Milledge Road in Augusta
  • Boys & Girls Club, Dogwood Terrace club at 747 15th Ave. in Augusta
  • Boys & Girls Club, McDuffie County club at 221 Pecan Ave. in Thomson
  • Paralyzed Veterans of America chapter at 4010 Deans Bridge Road in Augusta

The new locations will make Georgia home to 21 total Lift Zones by the end of 2021 with 18 more scheduled to launch next year.

In 2020, Comcast announced a multiyear program to launch more than 1,000 Lift Zones in community centers nationwide as part of the company’s Internet Essentials initiative to help low-income Americans.

“We are delighted to partner with community organizations to offer Lift Zones as a safe place for Augusta families and students to succeed,” said Jason Gumbs, regional senior vice president at Comcast.

