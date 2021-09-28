Columbia County Schools announce removal of mask mandate

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the Columbia County Board of Education meeting Tuesday Superintendent Dr. Steven Flynt announced that Columbia County Schools will be removing their mask mandate due to a significant decrease in COVID cases among students and staff beginning Wednesday.

Superintendent Flynt said that students are still welcomed to wear masks but it will no longer be required.

Within the last week there has been a drop in new positive COVID cases with four new cases reported Tuesday.

Decrease in Columbia County Schools COVID cases (WRDW)

During the school board meeting he also announced a pay increase for substitute teachers starting October 1st. For certified substitute teachers their pay will be increased to $150 per day and for non-certified substitute teachers it will be increased to $105.

Columbia County Schools also put out a survey on their website asking the community which academic calendar they prefer for the 2022-2023 school year. The results showed that there was an almost equal demand for both, so they have decided that they will be implementing calendar A and have two digital learning days. One will be in the first semester and one in the second.

Columbia County Academic Calendar (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.