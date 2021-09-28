Advertisement

Columbia County Schools announce removal of mask mandate

Texas approaches 7,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations amid spike
Texas approaches 7,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations amid spike(Pexels.com)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the Columbia County Board of Education meeting Tuesday Superintendent Dr. Steven Flynt announced that Columbia County Schools will be removing their mask mandate due to a significant decrease in COVID cases among students and staff beginning Wednesday.

Superintendent Flynt said that students are still welcomed to wear masks but it will no longer be required.

Within the last week there has been a drop in new positive COVID cases with four new cases reported Tuesday.

Decrease in Columbia County Schools COVID cases
Decrease in Columbia County Schools COVID cases(WRDW)
MORE: | Some parents push back against Columbia County mask mandate

During the school board meeting he also announced a pay increase for substitute teachers starting October 1st. For certified substitute teachers their pay will be increased to $150 per day and for non-certified substitute teachers it will be increased to $105.

Columbia County Schools also put out a survey on their website asking the community which academic calendar they prefer for the 2022-2023 school year. The results showed that there was an almost equal demand for both, so they have decided that they will be implementing calendar A and have two digital learning days. One will be in the first semester and one in the second.

Columbia County Academic Calendar
Columbia County Academic Calendar(WRDW)
MORE: | Columbia County schools want to hear from parents about district in virtual survey

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Sept. 28, 2021, of a fatal crash near Beech Island that became the focus...
Crash victim identified as missing Columbia County man
George R. Hall
Name released for athlete who died during IRONMAN swimming relay
Marvin Hall Jr.
Augusta man charged in fatal shooting on Ashley Drive
George Hall
‘He touched a lot of people’: Community mourns loss of IRONMAN athlete
Allegra McIver
Hephzibah woman wanted for aggravated assault

Latest News

Richmond County deputy faces complaint after handcuffing the wrong man
Richmond County man files complaint against deputy
Golden Harvest
Golden Harvest Food Bank announces plans for new facility
Golden Harvest
Golden Harvest Food Bank announces plans for new facility
missing dog
Law enforcement shares best ways to bring missing pets home
George Hall
‘He touched a lot of people’: Community mourns loss of IRONMAN athlete