Chiefs’ Reid released from hospital, plans to see team soon

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches as the teams warms-up before an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches as the teams warms-up before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said that Reid was “in great spirits” and that he planned to visit the practice facility later in the day or Tuesday. In the meantime, Chiefs coordinators Steve Spagnuolo and Eric Bieniemy ran the Monday film reviews. The 63-year-old Reid is expected to coach Sunday when the Chiefs visit Philadelphia.

