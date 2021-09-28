Canopy Treesort offers unique camping experience in North Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not a resort. It’s a tree-sort.

This is called the Canopy Treesort. It’s in North Georgia right by the Tennessee line on lookout mountain.

The owners call this treehouse glam. It’s a tree deck with sleep pods.

They’re 10-feet-long so you’ll definitely need to snuggle up.

glam camping (WRDW)

The ends have windows so you can really get in touch with nature.

They say you can see people hang-gliding if you look out.

Outside your living room of sorts is half covered but you’re out in the elements if you want to hang out.

Learn more about Canopy Treesort by visiting their website at canopytreesort.com.

