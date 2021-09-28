Advertisement

Canopy Treesort offers unique camping experience in North Georgia

By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not a resort. It’s a tree-sort.

This is called the Canopy Treesort. It’s in North Georgia right by the Tennessee line on lookout mountain.

The owners call this treehouse glam. It’s a tree deck with sleep pods.

They’re 10-feet-long so you’ll definitely need to snuggle up.

glam camping
glam camping(WRDW)

The ends have windows so you can really get in touch with nature.

They say you can see people hang-gliding if you look out.

Outside your living room of sorts is half covered but you’re out in the elements if you want to hang out.

Learn more about Canopy Treesort by visiting their website at canopytreesort.com.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Sept. 28, 2021, of a fatal crash near Beech Island that became the focus...
Crash victim identified as missing Columbia County man
George R. Hall
Name released for athlete who died during IRONMAN swimming relay
Marvin Hall Jr.
Augusta man charged in fatal shooting on Ashley Drive
George Hall
‘He touched a lot of people’: Community mourns loss of IRONMAN athlete
Allegra McIver
Hephzibah woman wanted for aggravated assault

Latest News

Richmond County deputy faces complaint after handcuffing the wrong man
Richmond County man files complaint against deputy
Golden Harvest
Golden Harvest Food Bank announces plans for new facility
Golden Harvest
Golden Harvest Food Bank announces plans for new facility
missing dog
Law enforcement shares best ways to bring missing pets home
George Hall
‘He touched a lot of people’: Community mourns loss of IRONMAN athlete