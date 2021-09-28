Advertisement

Deputies draw complaints over encounter with Augusta man

By Staff
Sep. 28, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has filed a complaint against a Richmond County deputy after he says he was wrongfully detained and had a gun pointed on him.

And it was all caught on camera.

Keith Smith tells us it all happened Saturday night as he was leaving a birthday dinner at the Top Crab restaurant on Augusta West Parkway.

That’s when he says deputies approached him, pointed a gun in his face and put him in handcuffs.

He tells us deputies were looking for another man who had a gun and somewhat matched his description.

Deputies eventually let him go, but Smith says the way he was treated is unacceptable.

We’ve reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

