Aiken County school bus involved in crash, but no kids are injured

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Tuesday morning rushed to the scene of the third local school bus accident in a week, this one in Aiken County.

There were at least 17 Midland Valley High School students on the bus, according to the Aiken County school district.

This was the scene about an hour after a Sept. 28, 2021, school bus crash in Aiken County near the Gloverville First Baptist Church. (WRDW)

The bus collided with a 2019 Toyota Tundra around 8:45 a.m. in front of the Gloverville First Baptist Church at 2212 Augusta Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

An ambulance was called to the scene to transport two patients nearly an hour after the crash, but the school district and troopers said no students were hurt.

The roadway was blocked but a tow truck was on the way at 9:48 a.m., and traffic was flowing again by 10:15.

The crash was the third in several days in the CSRA involving a school bus.

One was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon near Columbia Road near the entrance to Bartram Trail Golf Club in Columbia County.

The special-needs bus overturned around 3:30 p.m. on Columbia Road.

Two students, a driver and a school bus aide were on Bus 140, servicing Parkway Elementary School, along with the driver at the time of the accident, according to the Columbia County School System.

The students were in wheelchairs that were fastened down in the bus, deputies said.

Both students and an adult from the bus were transported to a medical facility out of an abundance of caution.

All other parties refused treatment, although everyone suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

READ THE INCIDENT REPORT ON THE COLUMBIA COUNTY CRASH:

On Wednesday morning, a Richmond County school bus was involved in a crash in downtown Augusta.

The crash between the bus and another vehicle happened around 8:30 a.m. at Fenwick and Fifth streets, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The school bus had 26 students aboard, but there were no reports of injuries to them or the driver, according to the Richmond County School System.

However, the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

