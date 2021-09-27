Advertisement

Union, school district offering job fairs this week

Fist bump
Fist bump(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers is hosting a job fair today.

It will have job opportunities for multiple trades.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the IBEW Union Hall at 1250 Reynold St. in Augusta.

Organizers ask that you bring your resume, and there will be COVID screening.

Also this week

The Columbia County School System will hold a job fair Thursday to recruit bus drivers, nutrition assistants and custodians.

The event will be from 5-7 p.m. at Martinez Elementary School, 213 Flowing Wells Road.

Staff members will be on hand to provide an overview of the job description and answer any questions.

All qualified candidates will receive an on-site interview.

Minimum requirements to be a bus driver include:

  • Must be 21 years of age.
  • Must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam to include, drug and alcohol screenings.
  • Must have a safe driving record.
  • Must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of transportation for students.
  • A commercial driver’s license is required, but the district offers paid, in-house training for qualified candidates.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online and to submit their resume to alicia.lowe@ccboe.net or apply on-site at the job fair. Business attire is suggested. Find an application and a complete list of job descriptions online at www.ccboe.net.

MORE | Gas prices drop in Augusta as they rise elsewhere in Georgia

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George R. Hall
Name released for athlete who died during IRONMAN swimming relay
Grandmother reflects after losing grandchildren, son in Aiken murder-suicide
Woman reflects after losing son, grandchildren in Aiken murder-suicide
HNN File
Man found shot dead on Ashley Drive in Augusta
RCSO says they're looking for Dwayne Whitlock for aggravated assault and trespassing.
19-year-old wanted for aggravated assault in Richmond County
Aiken murder suicide
Neighbors shocked by murder-suicide that killed 4 in Aiken

Latest News

Gas pump
Gas prices drop in Augusta as they rise elsewhere in Georgia
This is a rendering of planned renovations at Lake Olmstead Stadium.
How to get tickets for Shelton, McGraw shows during Masters week
The Partridge Inn has been open in Augusta for 100 years.
Augusta’s century-old Partridge Inn undergoing renovations
Barrels
Oak barrel maker will bring 122 jobs to Bamberg County