Thomson man wanted for reportedly swindling over $2,000 from woman

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for swindling thousands of dollars from a woman he agreed to do work for.

The victim told deputies she hired 53-year-old Douglas Rickerson of Thomson on Aug. 19 to redo her popcorn ceiling and make other minor repairs to the inside of her residence for $5,700.

Rickerson was reportedly paid S2,930 up front for materials with the remaining amount being paid on completion of work.

The victim reported that Rickerson has not returned and she has been unable to make contact with him.

Authorities now report Rickerson is wanted for felony theft by deception.

He’s described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1440, (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

