Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting

By WTOC Staff and Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Yemassee, S.C. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Police have arrested Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel, 40, of Savannah on one count of attempted murder and one count of unlawful carrying of a firearm. Bond was denied during a hearing at Yemassee Municipal Court.

Police say they arrested him on Tuesday of last week and his bond hearing was on Wednesday of last week.

One person was killed, and seven others were injured in the shooting. The man that died was identified as 33-year-old Willie Roberts. The other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

Patel was working at Snappy Foods, which was holding an event.

Police believe Patel was inside, went outside and started shooting, possibly trying to shoot into the air but hit people when he didn’t aim high enough. They are not sure why he was shooting in the air.

According to police, this is the first arrest. More are expected.

“From my understanding, there was like 10 different fights that happened during that time. And then one person started shooting and then two people started shooting, and we had three or four people out there shooting,” Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander said.

The Yemassee Police Department is still investigating the circumstances around this incident. If you have any information regarding the incident on September 19, call the tip line 843-589-3126.

