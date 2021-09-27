Advertisement

Sims sparks Ga. Tech to 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) loses the ball after being hit by Georgia Tech...
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) loses the ball after being hit by Georgia Tech defensive lineman Ja'Quon Griffin (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Murphy recovered his fumble. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another to lead Georgia Tech to a 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina.

It’s the first time the Yellow Jackets have beaten a ranked team in Geoff Collins’ three seasons as coach. Sims played for the first time since a season-opening loss to Northern Illinois. He ran for 128 yards and completed 10 of 13 passes for 112 yards. North Carolina lost for the second time this season and is shaping up as one of the nation’s most disappointing teams.

Sam Howell was sacked eight times.

