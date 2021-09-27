Sims sparks Ga. Tech to 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another to lead Georgia Tech to a 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina.

It’s the first time the Yellow Jackets have beaten a ranked team in Geoff Collins’ three seasons as coach. Sims played for the first time since a season-opening loss to Northern Illinois. He ran for 128 yards and completed 10 of 13 passes for 112 yards. North Carolina lost for the second time this season and is shaping up as one of the nation’s most disappointing teams.

Sam Howell was sacked eight times.

