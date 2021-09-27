Advertisement

Ruffolo’s 3 FGs helps Kentucky beat South Carolina 16-10

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) pitches the ball to Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) pitches the ball to Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Matt Ruffolo made three field goals to help Kentucky beat South Carolina 16-10.

Despite its three turnovers, Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) beat South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) for the seventh time in eight years, and set up a collision course toward next week’s matchup at home against No. 11 Florida. Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for 144 yards on 26 carries for the Wildcats. Will Levis was 15-of-22 passing for 102 yards and threw an interception. Luke Doty was 17-of-25 passing for 158 yards for South Carolina.

Kevin Harris was held to just 38 yards rushing on 12 carries.

