Advertisement

Reliance on rookies pays off for U.S. in Ryder Cup blowout

Team USA's Collin Morikawa reacts after winning the 17th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match...
Team USA's Collin Morikawa reacts after winning the 17th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The United States laid waste to the notion that experience is essential to thriving in the Ryder Cup’s glaring spotlight.

The U.S. rolled to a 19-9 victory over Europe with a roster that featured six Ryder Cup rookies. Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler posted a combined 14-4-3 record in their Ryder Cup debuts. Cantlay, Morikawa and Scheffler were undefeated.

Scheffler capped his rookie debut with a convincing singles victory over Jon Rahm, the world’s top-ranked player.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George R. Hall
Athlete who died during swimming relay in the IRONMAN 70.3 event identified
RCSO says they're looking for Dwayne Whitlock for aggravated assault and trespassing.
19-year-old wanted for aggravated assault in Richmond County
Grandmother reflects after losing grandchildren, son in Aiken murder-suicide
Grandmother reflects after losing son, grandchildren in Aiken murder-suicide
Aiken murder suicide
Neighbors shocked by murder-suicide killing 4 Aiken family members
HNN File
Man found shot on Ashley Drive in Augusta

Latest News

Team USA captain Steve Stricker greets fans on the second hole during a Ryder Cup singles match...
Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout, send Europe a message
Dustin Johnson watches his drive down the ninth fairway during the first round of the Palmetto...
DJ settles score at Whistling Straits, winning all 5 matches
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons give Smith first win, beat Giants on Eli’s day
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) loses the ball after being hit by Georgia Tech...
Sims sparks Ga. Tech to 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina