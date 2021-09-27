Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday night in Orangeburg County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a person was walking across U.S. 321 near Lexington Avenue around 8:05 p.m. when a 2017 Mercedes struck them.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Their identity has not been released yet.

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

SCHP is now investigating this crash.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.