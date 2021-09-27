Nice weather, family fun bring out CSRA residents for these events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials at Augusta Regional Airport gave kids a chance to learn more about airplanes at the Meet a Machine event over the weekend.

The kids also got an inside look at safety vehicles and construction equipment.

All the proceeds from the event got donated to Children’s Hospital of Georgia here in Augusta.

The hospital says the event raised $4,000.

If your kids missed out on the event, there’s a similar one this weekend in Aiken. The 19th annual Touch-a-Truck will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Odell Weeks Center soccer field, 1700 Whiskey Road.

Making music for a good cause

Also over this past weekend, a music festival at Virginia Acres Park in Aiken raised money for a nonprofit created in memory of a local singer.

The event was put on by the Overflow Foundation, started in honor of Phillip Lee Jr., who died by suicide back in 2018.

His friend James McNair says he enjoyed being able to honor his friend.

“I’d played shows with Phillip in the past, so it was nice to come back and support this event,” he said.

Remembering the Wild West

Also in Aiken, families were out re-enacting parts of the Wild West.

It included dramatic shoot-out re-enactments, pony rides and bluegrass music.

But it wasn’t just about the fun of seeing things from classic Western films.

One historian we spoke to at the event says the best way to teach kids about history is to get them invested in it.

“With the Old West, you get a blend of history and legend, and just celebration of American heroes,” said Joe Long, curator of education at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum.

“And there’s a lot of Hollywood in it. But there’s also a true part of American history that helped make us who we are today.”

Coming up

The beloved Oliver Hardy Festival will return to Harlem this year. The Laurel and Hardy Museum announced that the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2. There will be a parade, craft and food vendors, entertainment, movie shorts and other activities at the event in the hometown of Oliver Hardy, one-half of the famed duo Laurel and Hardy in the early days of film.

Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host the annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 30 from 3-6 p.m. at Citizens Park 1. Children 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, can participate in the annual Halloween fun, including trunk or treating, carnival games and music. Concessions will be available for purchase from food vendors, including the Whipped Creamery, Kona Ice, Jerk City and more. The admission fee is $1.

