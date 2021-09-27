COVID-19 vaccination rates increasing in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vaccination rates are up in Richmond County. At AU’s Health vaccine clinic on Washington Road first dose, second dose, and booster shot appointments were all booked up. We’re breaking down the data and why doctors say more people may be getting the shot.

Since September 5th Richmond County’s fully vaccinated percentage rate has increased about 1 percent per week. That’s more than 1,000 people reaching full vaccination a week. Vaccine trends might be going up at just the right time.

“Well I got my first two shots and this booster shot was a no brainier. As far as I’m concerned” said Roy Wireman.

A no brainer. Along with hundreds of other people, Wireman rolled up his sleeve inside Washington Square for a third time.

“I was just ready to get it whenever appointments were available” he said.

While those eligible received a third dose, others are still getting the first.

“As we’ve seen throughout this pandemic, every time a new group has been made eligible either to receive the vaccine initially or a third shot, the number of vaccinations rise” said Dr. Josuha Wyche, Assistant Vice President of Strategic Planning, AU Health.

Vaccine trends have been anything but consistent recently.

Dr. Wyche says after a low point in July, in early August they saw uptick, increasing and reaching a peak in early September then starting to decline just slightly recently. The week of September 12th, nearly 2,000 people in Richmond County became fully vaccinated. Last week 1,300 more.

“We expect that to pick back up to what we were seeing in early September or surpassing what we were seeing in September because of the booster,” he said.

But as booster spots fill up doctors are still concerned about the unvaccinated.

“I’m 66 years old. So I know that I’m more apt to get serious ailments,” said Wireman.

“We don’t know what’s next in terms of variants in regards to COVID, but also the flu season,” said Wyche.

For those that got the Moderna vaccine, no Moderna booster is available just yet. But Dr. Wyche says they expect to submit for FDA approval soon.

Augusta’s vaccine incentive program is showing signs of progress. They’ve given out $780,000 in incentives and vaccinated around 7,800 people at the four eligible clinics. The city administrator will present more information on the progress of Vax up Augusta to commissioners at tomorrow’s meeting.

