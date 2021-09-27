Local communities win $6.5 million in grant money
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local communities are among 60 in the state that will share in more than $43 million in Community Development Block Grants to help make improvements.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated the funds to a grant program administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs that got more than 100 applications.
State officials said $6.5 million is coming to local communities for projects, including:
- Burke County, $750,000 for a recreation center
- Hancock County, $750,000 for a recreation center
- Jefferson County, $750,000 for a leisure center
- Millen, $1 million for a multi-activity facility
- Sandersville, $750,000 for street and drainage improvements
- Swainsboro, $750,000 for infrastructure projects
- Thomson, $1 million for a multi-activity facility
- Washington County, $750,000 for a service center
“Georgians in these 60 counties and neighboring communities will directly benefit from the quality-of-life improvements provided by the CDBG program,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in announcing the grants.
