Local communities win $6.5 million in grant money

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local communities are among 60 in the state that will share in more than $43 million in Community Development Block Grants to help make improvements.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated the funds to a grant program administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs that got more than 100 applications.

State officials said $6.5 million is coming to local communities for projects, including:

Burke County, $750,000 for a recreation center

Hancock County, $750,000 for a recreation center

Jefferson County, $750,000 for a leisure center

Millen, $1 million for a multi-activity facility

Sandersville, $750,000 for street and drainage improvements

Swainsboro, $750,000 for infrastructure projects

Thomson, $1 million for a multi-activity facility

Washington County, $750,000 for a service center

“Georgians in these 60 counties and neighboring communities will directly benefit from the quality-of-life improvements provided by the CDBG program,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in announcing the grants.

